Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $23.54 million and $307,223.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,814,381,284 coins and its circulating supply is 6,158,923,477 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

