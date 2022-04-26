Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of EW stock traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,434,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.52.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,941,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,511,000 after acquiring an additional 560,331 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.