eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eGain presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.42 on Friday. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.17 million, a PE ratio of 115.79 and a beta of 0.36.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in eGain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

