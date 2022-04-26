Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.89. Embark Technology shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 5,464 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMBK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $2,386,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $17,360,000.

Embark Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.