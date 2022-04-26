Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Embraer by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 433,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Embraer by 29,266.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Embraer by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 588,963 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.12.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

