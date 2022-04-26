Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $7.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

Several brokerages have commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 988,813 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 330,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,258 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. 3,072,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,127. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.39 million, a P/E ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

