ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.23. ENDRA Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.63.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

