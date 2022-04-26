Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Focus by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

