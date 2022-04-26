Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.27. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 52,020 shares.

UUUU has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 403.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 62.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,662 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

