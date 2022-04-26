Energy Web Token (EWT) Achieves Market Cap of $146.16 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $146.16 million and $1.12 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00012582 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00044118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,843.13 or 0.07357631 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046010 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars.

