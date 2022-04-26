Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of EGLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 586,908 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 12.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.