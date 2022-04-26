Enzyme (MLN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.00 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for about $52.44 or 0.00136515 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $109.78 million and $7.00 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,292 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

