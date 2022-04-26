EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 145.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

EPR stock opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.48.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 148,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

