Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.54.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a 1 year low of $201.41 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.02.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

