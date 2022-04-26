Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

WBD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

