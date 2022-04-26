Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 180,169 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,085,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

