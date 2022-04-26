ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.22

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

ESE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.