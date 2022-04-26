ETNA Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $69,688.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $746,336.32 and approximately $69,688.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00044024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.26 or 0.07387579 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00046992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

