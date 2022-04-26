Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Euronext in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Euronext from €98.70 ($106.13) to €102.90 ($110.65) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

EUXTF remained flat at $$87.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.25. Euronext has a 52-week low of $84.46 and a 52-week high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

