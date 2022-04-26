F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.34

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 6916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. On average, analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,780.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

