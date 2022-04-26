F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.34

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 6916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.
In other F45 Training news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 618,049 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,780.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
