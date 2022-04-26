Fagan Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $329.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $316.00 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

