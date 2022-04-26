Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $393.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.68 and a 200 day moving average of $415.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.