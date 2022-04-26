Falcon Project (FNT) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Falcon Project has a market cap of $1.05 million and $15.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.57 or 0.07382133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

