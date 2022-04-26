FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE:FDX opened at $205.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.60. FedEx has a 12-month low of $197.70 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

