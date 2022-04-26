Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,183,000 after acquiring an additional 258,123 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 152,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,196,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,608,688. The stock has a market cap of $361.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $122.87 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $152.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.72.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

