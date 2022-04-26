Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $326,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,568 shares of company stock worth $34,511,204. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,011,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.12. The company has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

