Fiduciary Planning LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Planning LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

DIS traded down $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.77. 15,836,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,227,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $189.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $210.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

