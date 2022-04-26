Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 459 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $392.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.