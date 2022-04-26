Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires 8,886 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $8.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.50. 80,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $253.65 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

