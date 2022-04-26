Financial Services Advisory Inc Increases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,611,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

FTCS stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. 12,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

