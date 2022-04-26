Financial Services Advisory Inc Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.46. The stock had a trading volume of 432,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

