Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 58,500 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Financial Services Advisory Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the period. Cambria Tail Risk ETF accounts for 0.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

Shares of BATS TAIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 1,115,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

