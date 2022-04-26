Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 888 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 233,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,217. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

