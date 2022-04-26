FinNexus Reaches Market Cap of $3,350.14 (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. FinNexus has a market cap of $3,350.14 and $5.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00032616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00101682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

