First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.43

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 3448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

