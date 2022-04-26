First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of AG opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -555.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.006 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

