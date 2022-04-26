First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$39.52 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.65 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

