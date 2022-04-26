First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $175.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.85. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

