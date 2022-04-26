First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.63.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $71.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,614. First Solar has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,326.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.