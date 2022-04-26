First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 252,734 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,734 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $423,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,764,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $24.38 on Tuesday, reaching $422.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,994. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.66 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

