First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,896,705 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 381.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896,705 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.19% of Arista Networks worth $525,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $5,132,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.97.
Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
