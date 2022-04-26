First Trust Advisors LP Buys 838,240 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of Splunk worth $395,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,631,000 after buying an additional 515,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Splunk by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,283,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 147,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $139,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, reaching $124.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,029. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

