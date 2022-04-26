First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,745,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,276,842 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Marvell Technology worth $327,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $57.71. 578,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,611 shares of company stock worth $15,290,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.