First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,160,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,548 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $166,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 13.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.43. 53,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,168. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,752. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

