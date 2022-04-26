First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,604 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $553,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $74.94. 266,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,628. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.23 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.