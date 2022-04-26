First Trust Advisors LP Has $117.18 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,897 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $117,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 434,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67,134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 963.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 598,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 542,250 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

