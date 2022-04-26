First Trust Advisors LP Has $122.02 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of American Electric Power worth $122,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.25. 86,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day moving average is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

