First Trust Advisors LP Has $130.61 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,844 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Teladoc Health worth $130,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $192.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

