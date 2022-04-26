First Trust Advisors LP Has $152.78 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Johnson Controls International worth $152,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,432,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,825,000 after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE:JCI traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 292,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,005. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

