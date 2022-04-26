First Trust Advisors LP Has $161.04 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Synopsys worth $161,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $8.03 on Tuesday, reaching $282.89. 47,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,274. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $225.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $308.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

